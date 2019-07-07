GBP/USD suffered its worst week in almost two months, falling 1.35%. This week’s key events are GDP and manufacturing production. Here is an outlook for the highlights of the upcoming week and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. June PMI reports headed lower, contributing to the pound’s losses last week. The manufacturing indicator dropped to 48.0, […] The post GBP/USD Forecast July 8-12 – Pound slides as PMI sputter appeared first on Forex Crunch.
