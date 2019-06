GBP/USD rebounded last week, climbing close to 1.0%. We could see some volatility early in the upcoming week, as the U.K. releases GDP, manufacturing production and employment data. Here is an outlook for the highlights of the upcoming week and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. With the Brexit deadlock continuing to weigh on risk […] The post GBP/USD Forecast June 10-14 – Pound jumps on bandwagon as greenback sags appeared first on Forex Crunch.

