GBP/USD slipped by one percent last week, after three consecutive weekly gains. This week features four events – the BoE rate decision, employment, inflation and retail sales. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. In the UK, April GDP was in free-fall, with a huge drop of 20.4 percent. […] The post GBP/USD Forecast June 15-19 – GDP Meltdown Sends Pound Reeling appeared first on Forex Crunch.

