GBP/USD continues to show volatility. The pair reversed directions last week, falling 1.1%. It’s a very busy week, with the U.K. releasing consumer inflation and retail sales. As well, the BoE is expected to maintain the benchmark rate at 0.75%. Here is an outlook for the highlights of the upcoming week and an updated technical […] The post GBP/USD Forecast June 17-21 – Investors eye consumer numbers, Bank of England decision appeared first on Forex Crunch.
