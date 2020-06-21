GBP/USD posted sharp losses for a second straight week, dropping 1.5 percent. This week features four events, including services and manufacturing PMIs. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. In a widely expected move, the Bank of England expanded its quantitative easing program, from GBP 645 billion to 745 […] The post GBP/USD Forecast June 22-26 – Pound Slips as BoE Expands QE XX appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story