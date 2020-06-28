GBP/USD was unchanged last week, as the dollar’s recent rally fizzled out. This week features four events, including Final GDP. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. Manufacturing output volume declined sharply for a second straight month, with a dismal reading of -58 points. This was down from -62 […] The post GBP/USD Forecast June 29-July 3 – Investors Brace for GDP Jolt appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story