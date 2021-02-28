GBP/USD had its first losing week in almost two months, as the US dollar rebounded. The upcoming week has five releases, including PMIs. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. UK employment numbers were stronger than expected. Unemployment claims fell by 20 thousand, the first drop in three […] The post GBP/USD Forecast March 1-5 – Pound slips below 1.40 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story