GBP/USD was in free-fall last week, as the pair plunged close to 6 percent. This week features employment reports. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. The BoE followed the lead of the Federal Reserve and cut the benchmark rate by 50 basis points, to 0.25%. This decision […] The post GBP/USD Forecast March 16-20 – Pound Plunges as BoE Slashes Rates appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story