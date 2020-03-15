GBP/USD was in free-fall last week, as the pair plunged close to 6 percent. This week features employment reports. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. The BoE followed the lead of the Federal Reserve and cut the benchmark rate by 50 basis points, to 0.25%. This decision […] The post GBP/USD Forecast March 16-20 – Pound Plunges as BoE Slashes Rates appeared first on Forex Crunch.
