GBP/USD dropped sharply last week, losing 1.1%. There are five events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. There were no major British events last week. CBI Realized Sales showed a weak gain of 1 point, after two straight readings of zero. This marked […] The post GBP/USD Forecast March 2-6 – Pound Slips to 18- Week Low appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story