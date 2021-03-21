GBP/USD showed slight losses last week. The upcoming week has five releases, including inflation and retail sales reports. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. In the UK, the focus was on the Bank of England, which made no changes to interest rates or QE. In its Monetary […] The post GBP/USD Forecast March 22-26 – BoE stays dovish, CPI and retail sales ahead appeared first on Forex Crunch.

