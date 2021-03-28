GBP/USD showed losses for a second successive week. The upcoming week has five releases, including inflation and retail sales reports. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. In the UK, wage growth improved from 4.7% to 4.8%, but unemployment claims rose unexpectedly, with a huge gain of 86.6 […] The post GBP/USD Forecast March 29-April 2 – Mixed data sends pound lower appeared first on Forex Crunch.

