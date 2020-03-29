GBP/USD enjoyed an outstanding week, climbing close to seven percent. There are eight events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. The Bank of England maintained rates at 0.10% at its scheduled meeting, as expected. A week earlier, the bank cut rates from 0.25% […] The post GBP/USD Forecast March 30-April 3 – Pound Soars as U.S. Jobless Claims Skyrocket appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story