GBP/USD Forecast March 9-13 – Pound Jumps Higher on Solid PMI Reports

GBP/USD posted gains throughout the week and gained 1.7%. It was the pair's best weekly result since October. There are six events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. British Manufacturing PMI climbed above the 50-level in February, with a reading of 51.7 points.

