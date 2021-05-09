GBP/USD rose 1.32%, its highest one-week gain of the year. The upcoming week has four releases, including GDP. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. In the UK, PMIs for manufacturing, services and construction all came in above the 60 level, well into expansionary territory. A reading above […] The post GBP/USD Forecast May 10-14 – Pound climbs close to 1.40 level appeared first on Forex Crunch.

