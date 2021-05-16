GBP/USD recorded strong gains for a second straight week. The pair rose 0.79%, closing the week just shy of the 1.41 level. The upcoming week has six releases, including GDP. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. In the UK, GDP for Q1 slipped by 1.5%, close to […] The post GBP/USD Forecast May 17-21 – Pound pushes to 1.41 as rally continues appeared first on Forex Crunch.

