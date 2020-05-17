GBP/USD had a miserable week, falling 2.4 percent. This week features six events, including employment, inflation and retail sales. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. In the U.K, first-quarter GDP declined by 2.0%, the first decline in three quarters. Analysts had expected a sharper decline of 2.6 percent. […] The post GBP/USD Forecast May 18-22 – Decline in GDP Sends Pound Reeling appeared first on Forex Crunch.

