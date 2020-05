GBP/USD showed limited movement last week. The week starts with a bank holiday and there is just one event on the schedule. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. In the UK, the labor market staggered last week as unemployment claims rocketed to 856.5 thousand in April. This was […] The post GBP/USD Forecast May 25-29 – Lack of UK Fundamentals Could Signal Quiet Week for Pound appeared first on Forex Crunch.

