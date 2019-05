After two weekly declines, GBP/USD was almost unchanged last week. There are four events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. The fog engulfing the Brexit remains as thick as ever. An embattled Prime Minister May announced her resignation on Friday, […] The post GBP/USD Forecast May 27-31 – May resigns, but pound shrugs appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story