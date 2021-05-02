GBP/USD dropped sharply late in the week and the pair ended the week just above the 1.38 line. The upcoming week has four releases, including the BoE rate decision. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. The Confederation of British Industry Realized Sales report finally punched into positive […] The post GBP/USD Forecast May 3-10 – Will BoE signal that a taper is on the way? appeared first on Forex Crunch.

