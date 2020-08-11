GBP/USD’s recovery has stalled after the worrying rise in UK jobless claims. The future of the furlough scheme and the US fiscal impasse are high on the agenda. Tuesday’s four-hour chart is showing cable continuing trading in an uptrend channel. “I’ve always been clear that we cannot protect every job” – Chancellor of the Exchequer […] The post GBP/USD Forecast: Multiple job concerns set to limit any recovery attempt appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Multiple job concerns set to limit any recovery attempt - August 11, 2020
- EUR/USD: King dollar’s comeback seems unstoppable, and for good reasons - August 11, 2020
- JPY: 4 Key Drivers; Long EUR/JPY & AUD/JPY Attractive Into Year-End – Nomura - August 11, 2020