The pound hovered near 15-month highs after positive wage growth numbers. Investors anticipate that core US consumer prices will have increased 5% annually in June. Basic earnings in the UK in the three months leading up to May increased at the joint quickest rate ever. Today’s GBP/USD forecast is bullish. The pound hovered near 15-month … Continued

The post GBP/USD Forecast: Near 15-Month High on BoE Rate Hike Hopes appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story