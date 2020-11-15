GBP/USD showed little movement last week, in contrast to the pound’s sharp gains a week earlier, courtesy of the US election. The upcoming week has five events, including inflation and retail sales. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. In the UK, employment numbers were stronger than expected. […] The post GBP/USD Forecast Nov. 16-20 – Pound settles down appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story