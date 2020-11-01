GBP/USD fell 0.6% last week, as the US dollar enjoyed broad gains. The upcoming week has four events, including the Bank of England rate decision. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. The Confederation of British Industry index indicated that retail sales fell in October. The index came […] The post GBP/USD Forecast Nov. 2-6 – Brexit, US election could weigh on cable appeared first on Forex Crunch.

