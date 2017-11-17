GBP/USD was under pressure as Brexit negotiations remain stuck and worries about the economy persist. The upcoming week features low-tier indicators. Here are the key events and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. House prices are not going anywhere fast in Britain, but the greater worries come from politics. The EU is getting ready for Brexit […] The post GBP/USD Forecast Nov. 20-24 2017 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

