GBP/USD had a turbulent week with the government and the BOE both impacting the currency and eventually finished higher. The upcoming week sees the Bank Stress Tests and the first PMI for November as we enter the last month of the year. Here are the key events and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. Brexit negotiations […] The post GBP/USD Forecast Nov. 27 – Dec. 1 2017 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story