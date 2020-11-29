GBP/USD showed little movement last week. The upcoming week has five events. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. It was a tale of two sectors for British PMIs. The Manufacturing PMI improved from 53.3 to 55.2, pointing to strong expansion. However, the Services PMI fell into contraction […] The post GBP/USD Forecast Nov. 30-Dec. 4 – Investors await PMIs appeared first on Forex Crunch.

