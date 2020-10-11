GBP/USD posted strong gains last week, climbing 0.8%. The upcoming week has four events, including employment data. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. UK Construction and Services PMIs both showed strong expansion with readings above the 56- level. This is well above the 50-mark, which separates contraction […] The post GBP/USD Forecast Oct. 12-16 – Pound posts late-week surge appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story