GBP/USD continues to show volatility. The pair gained one percent last week, erasing the losses from a week earlier. The upcoming week has three events. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. A strong CPI release sent the pound sharply higher on Wednesday. CPI rose to 0.5% in […] The post GBP/USD Forecast Oct. 26-30 – Pound punches above 1.30 on solid CPI appeared first on Forex Crunch.

