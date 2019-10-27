GBP/USD remains volatile and declined by 1.1% last week. There are only three events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook for the highlights of the upcoming week and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. The impressive pound rally ended last week, as the British parliament voted down a government bill over Brexit. Prime Minister […] The post GBP/USD-Forecast Oct. 28-Nov. 1 – Pound falls as Parliament rejects Brexit Deal appeared first on Forex Crunch.

