GBP/USD remains volatile and declined by 1.1% last week. There are only three events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook for the highlights of the upcoming week and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. The impressive pound rally ended last week, as the British parliament voted down a government bill over Brexit. Prime Minister […] The post GBP/USD-Forecast Oct. 28-Nov. 1 – Pound falls as Parliament rejects Brexit Deal appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast October 28-Nov. 1 – XX - October 27, 2019
- GBP/USD-Forecast Oct. 28-Nov. 1 – Pound falls as Parliament rejects Brexit Deal - October 27, 2019
- AUD/USD Forecast Oct. 28-Nov. 1 – Aussie loses ground, Investors eye CPI, Chinese manufacturing PMIs - October 27, 2019