GBP/USD gained 1.4% last week, recovering the losses of a week earlier. The upcoming week has four events, including GDP for the second quarter. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. UK credit levels for individuals dropped to GBP 3.4 billion in August, down from GBP 3.9 billion. […] The post GBP/USD Forecast Oct. 5-9 – Pound rebounds, punches above 1.29 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

