GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Breaks 1.20 as Soaring Inflation Weighs

UK inflation hit 10.1% in July. Markets are fully pricing a 50bps rate hike from the BoE in September. The UK is facing a looming recession. Today’s GBP/USD forecast is bearish as data revealed that UK inflation rose to its highest level in more than four decades in July. This rise will pressure the Bank … Continued
