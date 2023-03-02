BOE’s Bailey stated there was no guarantee that rates would rise again. The pound has risen this week after Britain and the EU reached an agreement on Ireland. British factory activity shrank last month at its weakest rate since July. Today’s GBP/USD forecast is bearish. The pound lost ground against the dollar, erasing gains achieved … Continued

