British inflation data came in lower than anticipated. Market sentiment now leans toward a 25bps increase in UK rates on August 3. The UK’s inflation rate remains the highest among the world’s top seven advanced economies. Today’s GBP/USD forecast is bearish. British inflation data came in lower than anticipated, causing a pound value decline on … Continued

