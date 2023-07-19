British inflation data came in lower than anticipated. Market sentiment now leans toward a 25bps increase in UK rates on August 3. The UK’s inflation rate remains the highest among the world’s top seven advanced economies. Today’s GBP/USD forecast is bearish. British inflation data came in lower than anticipated, causing a pound value decline on … Continued
