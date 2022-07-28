The Federal Reserve did as the market had expected. Fed Chair Powell was not as hawkish as investors had feared. The worsening British economy is pressuring the BOE to slow its rate hikes. Today’s GBP/USD forecast is bullish as a generally weak dollar helped the British pound move higher. This move came after the Federal … Continued
The post GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Gaining to 1.22 as USD Slips After Fed appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Gaining to 1.22 as USD Slips After Fed - July 28, 2022
- USD/CHF Forecast: Bears Dominating, All Eyes on the FOMC - July 27, 2022
- Gold Price Shines Again Above $1,714 Ahead of FOMC Meeting - July 27, 2022