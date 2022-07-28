GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Gaining to 1.22 as USD Slips After Fed

The Federal Reserve did as the market had expected. Fed Chair Powell was not as hawkish as investors had feared. The worsening British economy is pressuring the BOE to slow its rate hikes. Today’s GBP/USD forecast is bullish as a generally weak dollar helped the British pound move higher. This move came after the Federal … Continued

