Data indicated that UK inflation in August had slowed more than anticipated. Investors rushed to scale back their expectations of the BOE increasing rates on Thursday. Traders see a 60% probability that the BOE will leave rates unchanged on Thursday. Today’s GBP/USD forecast is bearish as the pound hovers near fresh lows hit after the…
