GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Looking to Capture 1.37 amid USD Correction

GBP/USD rises towards 1.3700 as the US dollar retraces from 9-month highs. The rise in COVID-19 cases has dampened the speculation of Fed tapering this year. Despite the mixed UK PMI data, the Pound remained stronger. The US dollar bulls found no respite despite a rise in the 10-yr bonds yields. The GBP/USD forecast is … Continued
