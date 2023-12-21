British inflation hit an annual rate of 3.9% in October, marking a two-year low. Investors have fully priced in a Bank of England rate cut by May 2024. Analysts anticipate an easing in Friday’s US core personal consumption expenditure. The GBP/USD forecast maintained its bearish outlook on Thursday as the pair grappled with losses ahead…
The post GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Nurses Losses Ahead of US GDP appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Gold Price Turns Soft After Downbeat UK Inflation Figures - December 21, 2023
- EUR/USD Outlook: ECB Fails to Suppress Rate-Cut Bets - December 21, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Nurses Losses Ahead of US GDP - December 21, 2023