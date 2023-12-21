British inflation hit an annual rate of 3.9% in October, marking a two-year low. Investors have fully priced in a Bank of England rate cut by May 2024. Analysts anticipate an easing in Friday’s US core personal consumption expenditure. The GBP/USD forecast maintained its bearish outlook on Thursday as the pair grappled with losses ahead…

