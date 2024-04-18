UK inflation fell from 3.4% in February to 3.2% in March. Governor Bailey said the decline in inflation aligned with the central bank’s forecasts. There is more caution about rate cuts in the US. Things are looking up in the GBP/USD forecast as the pound stages a recovery following a smaller-than-expected decline in inflation. At…

