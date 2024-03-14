Data on Wednesday showed that the UK economy grew at a rate of 0.2% in January. Market participants expect the first BoE cut in June. Investors are awaiting the US Producer Price Index (PPI) report. Today’s GBP/USD forecast is slightly bullish after UK data revealed economic growth in January following a brief recession. Meanwhile, investors…

