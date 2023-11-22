The Fed’s minutes failed to change expectations of looming rate cuts. Bank of England Governor Bailey highlighted the risks of sustained inflation growth. Markets are pricing in approximately 70 basis points of BoE rate cuts by the end of next year. On Wednesday, the GBP/USD forecast remained bullish, affirming its strength as the pound sustained…
