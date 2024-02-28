Investors were positioning themselves ahead of the core PCE price index. Consumer confidence in the US fell amid fears about the economy’s outlook. Economists expect the core PCE price index to increase by 0.4%. Wednesday’s GBP/USD forecast unveils a bearish outlook, spurred by the dollar’s surge in anticipation of key inflation data. Investors positioned themselves…
