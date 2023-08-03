The dollar surged to a four-week high against its major counterparts. US private payrolls grew more than anticipated in July. The Bank of England will likely boost interest rates to a 15-year high of 5.25% from 5%. Today’s GBP/USD forecast is bearish. On Thursday, the dollar surged to a four-week high against its major counterparts. … Continued

The post GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers Pounce 1.27 Amid Upbeat US ADP appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story