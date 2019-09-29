Volatility returned to GBP/USD last week, but this time the pound moved sharply lower, falling 1.50%. This week’s key events include monthly GDP and the PMI reports. Here is an outlook for the highlights of the upcoming week and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. In the U.K., manufacturing orders slumped, as the sector remains […] The post GBP/USD Forecast Sep. 30-Oct. 4 – Pound Slides to 3-Week Low, More to Come? appeared first on Forex Crunch.
