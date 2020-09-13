GBP/USD plunged 3.6% last week, its worst weekly showing since March. The upcoming week has four events, including inflation and the Bank of England decision. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. The pound was pummeled last week, in large part due to renewed tensions over Brexit. The […] The post GBP/USD Forecast September 14-18 – Brexit woes hammer pound appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast September 14-18 – Brexit woes hammer pound - September 13, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast September 14-18 – RBA, employment data eyed - September 13, 2020
- USD/CAD Forecast Sep. 14-18 – US dollar gains ground, BoC stays pat - September 12, 2020