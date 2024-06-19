UK inflation fell to the 2% BoE target for the first time in almost three years. UK services price inflation increased by 5.7%, more significant than the forecast 5.5%. US data on Tuesday showed soft retail sales in May. The GBP/USD forecast shows a surge in bullish momentum after data from the UK showed that…

