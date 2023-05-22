The surprising halt in US debt ceiling negotiations hurt the dollar. Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated a preference to slow down rate hikes. Asking prices for British homes experienced a significant increase in May. Today’s GBP/USD forecast is slightly bearish. This is because the dollar made a modest recovery on Monday from its decline on … Continued

