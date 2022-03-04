GBP/USD Forecast: Tests 1.3350 as Ukrainian Nuclear Woes Ease

Following a sharp fall on concerns over Ukraine’s nuclear program, the GBP/USD rebounded to 1.3350. The level of uncertainty has decreased a bit, but risk aversion remains strong. For further guidance, investors are waiting for further developments in the shelling of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. The GBP/USD forecast remains bearish below the 1.3400 mark as … Continued

