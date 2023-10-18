UK inflation remained steady at 6.7% in September. Markets anticipate the Bank of England to maintain its interest rates at 5.25% on November 2. Core UK inflation declined less than expected to 6.1% in September. The tides favor the bulls in this Wednesday’s GBP/USD forecast. The British pound is resilient as it surges forward, fueled…

The post GBP/USD Forecast: UK Inflation Holds Steady at 6.7% appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story