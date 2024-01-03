Prices at British store chains increased at the slowest rate in a year and a half. Food price inflation in Britain fell to 6.7%. There was a sharp decline in Britain’s output and employment in December. On Wednesday, the GBP/USD forecast leans towards a bearish outlook, propelled by the dollar’s resurgence and promising indications of…
