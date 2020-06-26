GBP/USD has been on the back foot amid EU-UK tensions. The surge in US coronavirus cases is set to continue weighing on sentiment. Friday’s four-hour chart is showing that momentum has turned to the downside. “Some of the EU’s unrealistic positions will have to change if we are to move forward” – David Frost’s frosty […] The post GBP/USD: Frosty Brexit relations, US coronavirus record, downside momentum all point lower appeared first on Forex Crunch.

