GBP/USD has been on the back foot amid EU-UK tensions. The surge in US coronavirus cases is set to continue weighing on sentiment. Friday’s four-hour chart is showing that momentum has turned to the downside. “Some of the EU’s unrealistic positions will have to change if we are to move forward” – David Frost’s frosty […] The post GBP/USD: Frosty Brexit relations, US coronavirus record, downside momentum all point lower appeared first on Forex Crunch.
